Eagle Mountain resident attempts to break world record in Motivation Mile

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man in Eagle Mountain holds up a sign that says “I believe in you” on his runs to motivate people. Now, he is trying to help others do it too, while working to set a world record.

Ben Lyne, also called the "Runner Guy With A Sign", has been doing these runs for years.

"It’s one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “Being a part of somebody else's life even for a few seconds as they see me run by, and having that change their life, there’s nothing better.”

On Thursday evening, he attempted to set a world record: "People standing side-by-side to form a mile-long chain of people holding motivational signs.”

He fell short of his goal by a couple of hundred feet, but is still grateful for the roughly 1,500 people showing up to participate.

"That was overwhelming for sure, to see so many people so many different messages, all cheering and all for that common goal, that was special,” said Lyne.

Many of those people have seen Lyne running and wanted to support him.

"I started crying because I was going through some stuff and I really needed to hear that,” said participant April Bailey.

"I thought how cool, I get to do the same thing he does every day. Even though I’m not a runner, I get to tell people that they are amazing. And hopefully someone will see my sign and it will make their day,” said Bailey,

In July 2023, FOX 13 met Lyne when he hosted an event for people to make their signs and line up along the road. There were about 30 to 40 people that day. He never thought it could grow this much.

People made their signs, brought the whole family and lined up along Pony Express Parkway.

"We see him running all the time and it uplifts everybody who drives by him, so we wanted to be part of this,” said Mellisa Watkins, who was there with her family.