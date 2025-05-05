Early Monday explosion in Salt Lake City causes damage to some businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders are at the scene of an explosion near the intersection of North Temple and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. The explosion happened at around 3:15 a.m.

According to police, callers told first responders that there was an explosion near 1704 West North Temple Road. When crews got there, they reported a smell of gas in the air and started checking on the nearby buildings.

While there was no active fire in the area, officials say they found structural damage in one of the buildings. That damage includes damaged walls and some windows that were blown out.

Crews cut the gas to the building and started venting it out. No injuries have been reported due to the explosion.

It isn't known what caused the explosion, but the gas company is on scene with investigators currently.