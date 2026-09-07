Early morning crash leaves one dead, one critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A crash involving a BMW on westbound Interstate 80 at 6200 west killed one and critically injured another, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a BMW lost control for an unknown reason and rolled the car to the right, off the roadway. There were two men in the car, a 19-year-old driver who was partially ejected and a 21-year-old passenger who was fully ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

UHP says the investigation is on-going and believe speed and possible influence were a factor.