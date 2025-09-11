Easing airport stress: New TSA line provides solution for traveling families

SALT LAKE CITY — At the Salt Lake City International Airport, there’s a new lane for families traveling through security checkpoints. TSA recently launched the “Families on the Fly” campaign, which is aimed at easing the stress of traveling and congestion in the TSA lines.

There’s a separate lane for families with children 12 and under. Once travelers get to the airport, the airport employees will see that they are traveling with kids and will direct them to the appropriate lane. Dan Velez, the TSA spokesperson for Utah, said at SLC, the family-only lane is 14 and 15.

“We’ll have transportation security officers actually helping them divest their items and they’ll stay together,” Dan Velez, the TSA Spokesperson for Utah, said.

For travelers like Ashley Baker, it’s important to have that extra support.

“I often travel by myself with my four children and special needs daughter,” she said. “So like a lane for just families and kids would make it significantly easier, especially when you have to gather little ones through the lane.”

Airports that currently have this lane are: