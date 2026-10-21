Embattled Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby takes voluntary leave following indictment

HEBER CITY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby announced Wednesday that he will begin voluntary administrative leave, weeks after being indicted by a grand jury.

"It is with the best interests of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Wasatch County foremost in my mind that I will step back from my day-to-day duties and take voluntary administrative leave while my case is pending," Rigby said in a letter to the Wasatch County Council and county manager.

Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff:

Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff

Rigby was indicted earlier this month on a felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of making a false statement after being accused of interfering with the prosecution of Kouri Richins.

"My position on the charges has not changed and I will address them in court," Rigby wrote. "The work of protecting this community deserves the County’s full attention and I do not want my case to distract from it."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wasatch County Council was scheduled to call for Rigby's resignation after the sheriff originally refused to step down from his position. It's not known if the council will still demand action from Rigby after he announced his voluntary leave.

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