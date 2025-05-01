Etched in Utah Police Memorial wall, Sgt. Bill Hooser will never be forgotten

SALT LAKE CITY — The saying “Their hearts will live on through those they leave behind" is etched in stone at the Utah Police Memorial at the State Capitol, and for family and friends of Sgt. Billy Hooser, the saying is more true than ever.

On Thursday, Hooser's name was permanently engraved on the wall, nearly one year after the Santaquin police officer was killed in the line of duty.

“In a comforting sort of way, these graves of the men on this wall will never be left unattended,” said Santaquin Police Chief Rod Hurst at a service to honor Hooser.

Hooser was hit and killed by the driver of a semi truck on Interstate 15 on May 5 while in the middle of a traffic stop.

“I can’t quite put into words how hard it’s been without him here,” shared Kinda Hooser, Billy's wife.

Heart illuminates over Santaquin in honor of fallen Sgt. Bill Hooser:

During the ceremony, Kinda shared her favorite memories of her husband, from camping trips together to vacationing with friends.

“Looking back, I would give everything I have just to experience that type of happiness again,” she shared.

Her family agrees.

“To me, he was a son-in-law, he was a good guy," said his mother-in-law, Alta Edwards. "He helped me out a lot with different things in the house, and there’s a little story there with Kinda and Bill. When they first met, they were so cute.”

Along with Hooser's family, who traveled to Salt Lake City from Santaquin, so did his brothers in blue.

“I knew him as a great friend. We went to the academy together in New Mexico and worked out there. Overall, everything that everyone has said about Bill Hooser is correct. An all-around stand-up, good guy,” said Santaquin Ofc. Cody Tipler.

Family speaks on life, legacy of Sgt. Bill Hooser:

Through the pain of this past year, their love and respect for Bill Hooser has never faded.

“It’s definitely been a journey throughout this entire process," Tipler added. "I think for everyone … every fingerprint that he has laid on somebody, everyone has a story about Bill Hooser and it’s impacted us all. It’s going to continue to impact us.

"Bill Hooser and his name will never be forgotten.”

With his name now etched in the memorial forever, Hooser's legacy will continue through those he left behind.