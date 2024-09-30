Experienced BASE jumper killed near Willard Peak in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — An experienced BASE jumper using a wing suit was killed after an incident in the area of Willard Peak in Box Elder County.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office reported the body of 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia from Alabama was located and recovered Friday after a friend reported that he had not checked in after a jump.

After receiving Bizilia's potential jump locations and flight routes, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to find his body at around 4 p.m., approximately one mile northeast of Willard Peak in what was called "extremely rough terrain."

The helicopter was used to hoist Bizilia's body off the mountain.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office and Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue participated in the rescue efforts.

Bizilia's social media pages show various videos of him jumping in wing suits and parachutes.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time," the sheriff's office wrote.