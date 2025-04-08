Explosion at Oakley City well house severely burns sub-contractor employee

OAKLEY, Utah — An employee with a sub-contractor for the city of Oakley was severely burned in an explosion and fire at the city's newly constructed well house. The explosion happened Monday at around 9:00 a.m.

South Summit Fire Department and Wasatch County Fire responded to the scene and were able to contain and extinguish the fire. What caused the explosion is under investigation.

City officials are saying that the structure is a total loss. South Summit Fire Marshall Jackson Coleman stated, "It's still standing, but it looks like it is a total loss."

The Mayor sent her condolences to the worker, who hasn't been named, saying, "We are all taken aback by the unfortunate event that took place this morning and our deepest condolences and best wishes go out to the construction worker, his family, and co-workers."

The city of Oakley says the well project has been in process for more than three years. It was expected to be completed in the next two months.