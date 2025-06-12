Falling tree branch at Perry park kills woman, injures another

PERRY, Utah — An 80-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured after a large tree branch fell on them as they were walking in Perry.

The Perry Police Department said they were called to Perry Park just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and found that the branch had fallen on the two women.

Officers and EMS crews immediately performed lifesaving measures on the 80-year-old woman before she died at the scene. The other 28-year-old woman who was injured was transported to Brigham City Community Hospital in serious condition.

It's not known what caused the branch to fall, and if weather played a role in the incident. Severe storms were reported Wednesday in southeastern Idaho along the Utah border, but Perry wasn't located in the area affected by the storms.

"Perry City, Perry PD, Perry EMS, and our community as a whole are heartbroken over the tragic and sudden loss of life," the police department wrote in a release. "Our thoughts are with the family of those involved and we as a community are grieving them."