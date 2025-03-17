Family, friends, basketball community honor legacy of Millcreek shooting victim — both on and off the court

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Dominik Philip's family is remembering him after he was recently killed at a Millcreek apartment complex.

“It’s a tragic event that happened and it’s a direct impact to our family,” said Abraham Lokonobei, Dominik’s cousin.

Dominik was shot and killed last Sunday at Revolve Apartments. He was 29 years old. Unified Police later arrested 30-year-old Deng Auling for the alleged murder and said it's still an active investigation.

Dominik's family shared that he leaves behind a special legacy.

“This is a big loss we have in the family,” said Kamilo Philip, Dominik’s dad.

Dominik's family hopes that his impact is remembered.

“He lifted everyone’s spirits,” said Lokonobei. "It’s very hard to be sad around Dom. He created smiles everywhere he went."

His talent, determination and inspiration have touched many lives.

“How much he cared about his family and cared about his community. He was involved in a lot of youth basketball programs,” said Willy Lokiru, Dominik’s cousin.

Dominik played basketball his whole life. He had a passion that drove him to coach others.

“He was talented and a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, and the South Sudanese nation was proud of him,” said Emon Nazari, Dominik’s best friend.

He was passionate about teaching children the sport.

“His love for the youth, using basketball to teach him, you know, the qualities of life,” said Lokiru.

After the sudden loss, his loved ones are appreciating his positive outlook on life.

“He led by example, he led with initiative, and he was an inspiration to everyone,” said Lokonobei.

They're looking back on all of the good times and appreciating the person that he was.

"He was a very optimistic guy. He always encouraged everybody around him. Spoke positively about things, encouraged everybody when they were feeling down,” said Lokiru. "He talked a lot about ... the power of praying."

Now, his family and friends are moving forward with his favorite sayings in mind.

"He would say, 'With God, anything is possible.' That was his message he’d say to all of us,” said Nazari.

“[His] impact will last for generations and generations. We will be talking about Dom for the rest of our lives,” said Lokonobei.

The family is thankful for the amount of support and messages they've received. They added that they're grateful for those who've contributed to their GoFundMe, which they said is raising money for his funeral, along with "Legacy Initiatives" to support youth basketball programs in his name.