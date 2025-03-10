Investigation underway after 'suspicious death' at Millcreek apartment

MILLCREEK, Utah — One person is dead and police have detained several people after a shooting at a Millcreek apartment complex Sunday evening.

Unified Police said they were called to Revolve Apartments, located at 790 W. 3940 South, around 5 p.m. on reports of a "suspicious death."

Officers arrived and found one person who was dead from a gunshot wound. Police later told FOX 13 News that the victim was an adult. Their exact age and gender were not given.

The UPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. They detained five people for questioning, although it's not yet known if they were suspects or witnesses.

UPD said they believe this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

