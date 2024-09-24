Family members concerned as Summit County's only assisted living facility possibly closing

OAKLEY, Utah — The only assisted living facility in Summit County could be closing, and the employees, residents and their families are fighting for it to stay.

Monday afternoon, dozens of protesters of all ages gathered in front of the Elk Meadows Assisted Living Center, holding signs that read "Please don't make our residents move" and "Save our grandparents' home."

"Everybody here is just family. We don't want to lose that," said LaDene Atkinson, one of the residents.

According to a notice sent out by the city of Oakley, the Chateau Recovery Center wants to buy the building and turn it into a 56-bed drug and alcohol treatment facility.

"Honestly, I wish Oakley would step up and do better," said Tom Lazenby, who only lives half a mile away. "My mom and dad are both residents here. They got in a car wreck a couple years ago and we ended up here and we'd hate to see them move."

The city received an application for an amendment to be made to the existing conditional use permit. If approved, that's the only way the recovery center could go on the privately owned land.

It's up to city planner Stephanie Woolstenhulme to make the decision.

"I hope our community understands that they are being heard," she said. "The city's hands are very tied in this transaction."

The protesters said they're less mad about the treatment center and more upset their loved ones will have to move outside the county.

"It just doesn't seem right to put our elderly people out on the street. That's the only place. There's nowhere else for them to go," said Kris Kellogg.

State code requires closing care facilities to give residents a 30-day notice.

Although public comment is not required for the amendment change, the city is accepting community feedback until Sept. 27.

The care center owners sent FOX 13 News a statement, saying:

"We understand the challenges a potential building sale creates for the existing residents. We have a first-class management team that is prepared, qualified and ready to assist residents and their families with relocation efforts, if the sale occurs. Until that time, we have an exceptional staff with an unwavering commitment to our high level service and care."

FOX 13 reached out to the Chateau Recovery Center and Rocky Mountain Care for comment and has yet to hear back.