Family of 11-year-old hit by car while riding scooter starts GoFundMe

ROY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit while crossing a street in Roy. His family said he is still in “stable but critical condition,” and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.The

Police said around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a black car traveling southbound on 1900 West hit a boy in the crosswalk at 4400 South, who had the right of way and was walking his scooter. The family identified him as Jayson.

"It’s pretty common for him and his friends to ride their scooters up that area,” said Jayson’s second cousin, Riley Camomile. She said he was going across the street to the 7-Eleven when a driver ran a red light and hit Jayson.

"He went to cross the street, he did use the crosswalk, and the crosswalk was on at the time, he crossed the street, he was hit by a car,” explained Camomile.

Police said the driver is a 38-year-old man who cooperated with authorities. They still don’t know why the driver ran a red light and hit Jayson.

He is surrounded by family at Primary Children’s Hospital, hoping he pulls through. “His blood work and his vital signs are okay, but he has a lot of damage,” said Camomile. “He has a lot of lesions on his brain, he has a very long road to recovery. He may have to learn to talk again and walk, but the doctors are hopeful that he'll recover, and so are we."

Camomile described her second cousin as a “sweet boy.” His friend came to see him in the hospital. "His friend was talking about how loved he is and everyone would describe him as their best friend,” added Camomile.

Police said the Weber County Crash team is still investigating, but so far, authorities said Jayson did all the right things. Officials want to remind people to look carefully before they cross the street and for drivers to be vigilant.

“Pay attention, put your phone down, don’t run red lights,” emphasized Camomile.

If you would like to help the family, you can support them by following the link here.