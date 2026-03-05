Family remembers girl killed in West Valley rollover as 'full of life, laughter, and joy'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The family of a 15-year-old girl tragically killed in a rollover accident near her school Tuesday is mourning her death, yet also remembering the kind person she was.

A relative, who said the victim was her cousin's daughter, said the teen's name was Brianna Letona, and a GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

The organizer said Brianna had just turned 15 last month.

"She was full of life, laughter, and joy. She had the sweetest spirit and a smile that could light up any room. She was deeply loved by her mother, her family, her friends, classmates, and everyone who had the blessing of knowing her," the family member wrote.

Brianna died after the SUV that she was in with several other Cyprus High School students rolled while likely traveling at a high rate of speed on a dirt road. The four other students injured have all since been released from the hospital.

The GoFundMe also said Brianna had a younger brother, with whom she shared a "special" bond, and that her death "leaves an emptiness that words cannot describe."