Family shares update on woman critically injured in Uintas helicopter crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The family of a woman who was critically injured in a helicopter crash in the Uinta Mountains over the weekend has shared a brief update on her condition.

In a post to GoFundMe, the family said Oaklee Toone was airlifted to University of Utah Hospital with a head injury following Sunday's crash near the Wolf Creek Campground. Toone's father and two other people were also on board the Bell 206 helicopter and were treated on the scene and released.

GoFundMe Oaklee Toone seen in stretcher following helicopter accident on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Toone's sister, Baylee Demars, said Oaklee's head injury will "prevent her from income for some time," and that the cost of the AirMed helicopter and medical bills "are certainly stressful for her."

"If you know my father, you know he is an incredibly generous man who donates many of his resources. We would love your consideration in giving back during this time of need," Demars wrote.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 text shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday about the crash just off State Route 35. A witness told FOX 13 News that two helicopters were at the scene, with one landing safely as the Bell 206 circled above before beginning to spin and crashing into the trees.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause of the crash.