Family still waiting for answers after 37-year-old killed industrial accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly a month later, the family of a man killed in an industrial accident is still waiting for responses.

On Oct. 25, 37-year-old Christopher Kilpack died while working at a job site near 3600 South and 500 West in South Salt Lake.

"How exactly did it happen? In what way? Is what I'm being told the truth? Is that really the way it happened or was it something else?" said Mary Babinchak, Kilpack's sister.

Family members are in shock.

"We just thought that maybe they were wrong, maybe he was OK, we had to have sheriffs come explain to my mom that my brother had passed away because she didn't want to believe that it had happened," said Babinchak.

Kilpack leaves behind two daughters and seven siblings.

"He was the heart of the family, so it was really sad. It was almost like you couldn't breathe, you couldn't get air," said Babinchak.

South Salt Lake Police said Kilpack was securing tree logs when a strap was removed from the load, and a large log that was previously secured fell on him.

"He got out of the vehicle, a 2,000-pound log came out when he undid the strap, and then hit him in the head and landed on top of him and killed him," said Babinchak.

Babinchak said her brother's employer and the business site of the incident have not provided help.

"[He] was working for South Valley Tree and when they were unloading the load of trees, he was at the Diamond Tree Service lot," said Babinchak.

FOX 13 News called and emailed both businesses but has not heard back.

"I feel like we've lost the most important thing to us and that nobody cares. We're waiting for word from the OSHA investigation to find out what exactly happened, if there's anybody at fault, if there was a safety issue," said Babinchak.

Utah OSHA confirmed that the investigation is currently ongoing.

While Kilpack's family continues to wait for answers, they're commemorating how special he was.

"If you needed to laugh, he would make you laugh. If you needed someone to talk to, he was there. He would give you anything, including the shirt off his back," said Babinchak.

As they mourn the tragic loss, they're reminding people that tomorrow is not promised.

"Remember to tell the people that you love that you love them. Make sure they know it — it makes a big difference," said Babinchak.