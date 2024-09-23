Fans sad to see Salt Lake Bees play final game at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — Terri Drashner has been coming to games at Smith’s Ballpark since the 1960s, when she was five years old.

“I will miss this,” she said. “This is part of my life.”

Michael MacDonald and Aubrey Baxter have lost track of how many games they’ve been to.

“We used to come here as kids with our parents,” Baxter said.

“50? Yeah, we've been to quite a few,” added MacDonald.

The two fans are sad to see the Bees move to Daybreak.

“I'm sure I'll go, but I don't know if I'll be going to as many games,” said MacDonald.

Tyson and Jennifer Clayton share the sentiment.

“I was disappointed that they're moving because I like the location down here, and I already know ticket prices are going to go way, way up,” said Tyson.

The Claytons said will probably go to just as many games in the seasons to come.

“I think it'll take some time for people to adjust, but I think that eventually that will feel like home too,” said Jennifer.

Despite feeling emotional about the move, Drashner said she will never stop cheering for her team.

“We've got to give it a chance and check it out there and see,” she said. “It's just really far, far away, so that's hard, but we're going to do it.”