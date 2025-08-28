Farr West residents spend day digging out of mess rains left behind

FARR WEST, Utah — This isn’t exactly how Ron Call hoped to spend his Thursday. Cleaning up the mess around his Farr West home after the area picked up 2.3 inches of rain in just three hours on Wednesday.

In the past 10 years that Call has lived in Farr West, he said he’s never seen water get so high and so close.

“It was right up to there," he said, pointing to an area on his house, "and within 10, 15 minutes it was in the garage. It was insane."

Next door, Camie Nielson shared how the thought of things getting any worse was terrifying.

“Watching people go fast in the road, it would tidal wave into my garage, so I’m trying to make them slow down, and I called my husband and said, 'You need to come home,'" Nielson shared.

A day later, with neighbors catering food and helping pump the drains, Nielson and Call are overjoyed that everyone showed up for one another.

“I was, like. 'Oh, my gosh!' said Nielson. "It was phenomenal."