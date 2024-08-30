Fatal crash closes Westbound I-80; will be closed for hours

Utah Highway Patrol are at the scene of a fatal crash that happened on Westbound I-80 near the Lee Creek Natural Area. The crash has closed all the Westbound lanes of traffic and is not expected to reopen until 3:45 p.m.

Originally the crash also closed one lane of Eastbound I-80 but that lane has since reopened.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at 11:30 a.m. a Mazda 3 was heading Westbound on the Interstate when it blew a tire. The driver then lost control of the vehicle.

A dump truck then crashed into the Mazda before crashing into the barrier and rolling down the embankment catching fire.

Troopers tell FOX 13 News that the driver of the dump truck died on the scene. Their identity hasn't been released. The driver of the Mazda, an approximately 20-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. UHP doesn't expect the Westbound lanes of the Interstate to reopen until 3:45 p.m.