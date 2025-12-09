Fatal I-15 wrong-way crash suspect charged with murder, sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 and crashing into a car, killing the teenagers inside, has been charged with multiple counts, including two counts of Murder and Forcible Sexual Abuse.

Jose Angel Torres Jimenez, 21, was arrested immediately following the accident that occurred in the overnight hours on November 29.

According to court documents, Jimenez was heading southbound in the northbound lanes on I-15 near 2100 when he crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue, which was engulfed in flames. Two teenagers, 17-year-old Anneka Wilson and 18-year-old Leo Shepherd, were killed instantly.

UHP Photos show aftermath of I-15 crash where wrong-way driver killed two people on Saturday, November 29, 2025

Last week, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Jimenez was allegedly involved in a sexual assault incident in the minutes before he drove the wrong way onto the highway. Although details of the incident that occurred before the crash have not been made available, Jimenez was charged with Aggravated Assault Resulting in Loss of Consciousness and Aggravated Assault, along with the Forcible Sexual Abuse charge.

Sanpete County students, staff mourn loss of two teens killed in wrong-way crash

Jimenez was also charged with misdemeanor DUI and an infraction for violation of a learner's permit.

“Our counselors will work with the victim-survivor of the alleged sexual assault to ensure she is provided with the resources necessary to help her cope with the trauma of the alleged sexual assault and being hit by the driver while he fled the scene," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "The other two victims in this case were two young people who had years of life ahead of them that had been taken from them.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we commit to pursue justice and accountability for them and for this community."