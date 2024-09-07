Fate of beloved drive-in movie theater & swap meet to be decided by West Valley City Council

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The fate of the iconic Redwood Road Drive-In and Swap Meet now lies in the hands of the West Valley City Council.

"I think my children, the community, and the community's children should have the right to that same monument and that same experience of the Redwood Drive-In," said business owner Abigail Gutierrez.

Vendors and supporters of the lot rallied Friday night to try and save it. They cruised down the streets of West Valley City and marched to spread awareness.

"It put me through two years of college and similar to a lot of these vendors, it's their livelihood. It's not displacing a couple of people, it's a whole community," said Gutierrez.

In June, the planning commission voted four to two to rezone the area from a commercial lot to residential.

"They heard over 100 testaments of these vendors and they still did not care," she said.

Now they're hoping to spread awareness one last time before the city council votes on Sept. 17.

"When I was fifteen I came to Utah and I used to go to the Swap Meet with my family and we used to go every Sunday," said Ruby Soto, another business owner.

Soto now brings her own kids every Sunday. It's a family tradition she hopes will stay.

"I think with the help of all the community, we got this. We got it," said Soto. "Everybody's here helping out, supporting, and we're going to make things happen."