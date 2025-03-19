Federal Railroad Administration grants request to restore Ogden-Salt Lake 'Quiet Zone'

SALT LAKE CITY — There is an end in sight for residents who have endured train horns at all hours of the day and night for several months.

Woods Cross leaders say the train horns can finally stop after the Federal Railroad Administration granted their waiver. It gives approval to restore the "Quiet Zone" from Ogden to Salt Lake — under certain conditions.

Those conditions include starting the work to bring crossings into compliance "as soon as practicable."

It also includes closing the crossing at 1000 West in Salt Lake City. Local leaders now have two years to bring that crossing — and one on North Salt Lake's main street — into compliance, which will require adding a new signal and gate.

"The FRA indicated that they will send the railroads the directive immediately to stop sounding the train horns with the understanding that Salt Lake City is working quickly to close 1000 West at the crossing. The railroads typically have seven days to comply with the FRA directive," the announcement from Woods Cross City read in part.