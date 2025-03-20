FINALLY! Woods Cross Quiet Zone silences train horns from Salt Lake City to Ogden

WOODS CROSS, Utah — For some people who’ve grown up near train tracks, it’s a nostalgic delight to hear one whoosh by.

“My grandkids, oh my word," said Cindy Whinham. "Every time they went by my house, they had to run out to watch."

Cindy Whinham has lived in Roy for 68 years and she shared in her grandkids’ enjoyment.

“I can sit at my back deck, which is the second level, and watch the trains go by," Whinham said. “I would count cars, anywhere from 90-120 cars on each one. The only thing that made noise was the engine and once it was gone, the rest of the train was a quiet hum.”

That hum turned into a roar six months ago when the Federal Railroad Administration suspended the Woods Cross Quiet Zone from Salt Lake City to Ogden.

“When your train is close enough to you that you can wave at the engineer…when they honk, they shake your house," said Whinham. "It’s a nightmare”

It all stemmed from two crossings that are dozens of miles from Whinham’s home.

“All of the crossings were in compliance except for a crossing in North Salt Lake and one at Tenth West in SLC that both needed gate arms for their industrial tracks," said Bryce Haderlie, who serves as Woods Cross's city administrator.

“I’m baffled why any city who was in compliance would be punished," said Whinham.

They continued to hear freight train trains Tuesday.

But after months of hearing those horns day and night, UTA trains chugged along without their usual warning sirens.

The FRA sent a letter to local officials granting a joint waiver to give those crossings two years to come into compliance.

The trains now have seven days to silence their horns.

“We are just grateful the FRA would work with us, so that we can have silence in this zone again," Haderlie said.

It gives new meaning to the phrase, “Silence is golden," as these locals look forward to some restful nights ahead.

"When we’re in a city, it’s nice to go outside and have quiet,” said fellow Roy resident Janel Hulbert.