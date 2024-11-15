Fire in Midvale caused by light forces 4 families out of their homes

MIDVALE, Utah — A fire at the Wasatch Club Apartments in Midvale sent one person to the hospital and caused all 12 apartments to evacuate.

Officials with Unified Fire Authority say they were called out to the fire at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they say smoke and flames were coming out of the front door of one of the apartments on the ground floor.

One resident was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they have determined the fire was caused by a light left on in the kitchen area that ignited some nearby clothes.

The American Red Cross has been brought in to help the displaced families.