Firefighters save dog from apartment fire apparently started by cooking

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Fire Authority firefighters had to put out a fire in an apartment building and save a dog that was found in the apartment.

Officials with the authority tell FOX 13 News that they were called to the apartment building at 7327 South Spring Crest Court just after 5:30 a.m. When they arrived they found flames coming out of one of the apartment units.

Crews were able to put out the flames but discovered a dog unresponsive inside of a kennel in the home. First responders took the dog outside and started CPR which brought him back to life.

There were no other injuries reported as residents of the apartment had left to go to the store according to officials. They add that there is up to $100,000 in damages to the building. The residents have been displaced due to the fire.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials say they feel confident the start of the fire was caused by a cooking fire.