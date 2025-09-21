Teen stabbed outside a Spanish Fork high school during homecoming dance

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A teenager was stabbed outside Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork during a homecoming dance Saturday, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg by another juvenile and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spanish Fork Police said they responded to the school just before 9:30 p.m. on reports that an altercation had taken place in the parking lot during the dance.

Several juveniles were said to have been involved in the fight.

When officers and other first responders arrived at the school, they found the teen who had been stabbed. A 16-year-old suspect originally fled the scene, but was quickly located and taken into custody.

The suspect has been arrested and booked into Slate Canyon Detention Center on an Aggravated Assault charge.

Police have not shared what started the altercation or any other details as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.