Semi crash prompts closure, evacuations near Helper

A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera. It's daytime, and the stretch of road is empty save for a couple of response vehicles.
HELPER, Utah — A crash involving two semi trucks prompted evacuations and a closure on U.S. 6 near Helper Sunday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., UDOT announced via social media that U.S. 6 was closed in both directions at both Spring Glen Road and Main Street, with drivers being diverted.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that this was caused by an incident where one semi truck turned in front of another, leading to a collision. One semi was engulfed in flames, while the other ended up blocking the road. Due to concerns over the flames, the area within the vicinity of the crash had to be evacuated.

At time of reporting, there is no estimated clearance time for the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

