Semi crash prompts closure, evacuations near Helper

HELPER, Utah — A crash involving two semi trucks prompted evacuations and a closure on U.S. 6 near Helper Sunday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., UDOT announced via social media that U.S. 6 was closed in both directions at both Spring Glen Road and Main Street, with drivers being diverted.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that this was caused by an incident where one semi truck turned in front of another, leading to a collision. One semi was engulfed in flames, while the other ended up blocking the road. Due to concerns over the flames, the area within the vicinity of the crash had to be evacuated.

At time of reporting, there is no estimated clearance time for the crash.

⚠️UPDATE ROAD CLOSED: US-6 is closed in both directions in Helper. NB is closed at MP 236 (Spring Glen Rd) and SB at MP 232 (Main St). Drivers should use caution and follow posted detours. There is no estimate for clearance at this time. pic.twitter.com/LK9Ok45JEW — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 21, 2025

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as we learn more.