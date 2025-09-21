Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Midvale

Police,Force,Department,In,Full,Activity.,Red,Light,Flasher,Of
Shutterstock
Police,Force,Department,In,Full,Activity.,Red,Light,Flasher,Of
Posted

MIDVALE, Utah — A teen was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting in Midvale on Thursday. The case remains active.

The Unified Police Department confirmed a 14-year-old was arrested and was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on charges related to the fatal shooting incident.

On September 18 at 8:18 p.m., officials received reports of a traffic accident with injuries near Jackson Street and La Salle Drive in Midvale. Despite lifesaving measures at the scene, the individual involved in the incident was pronounced deceased.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the victim sustained a gunshot wound, prompting a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Nathan Snowball of West Valley City, Utah.

On September 19 at 11:00 p.m., Unified Police officers arrested a 14-year-old in Midvale in connection with the incident.

The case remains under active investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere