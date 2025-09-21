14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A teen was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting in Midvale on Thursday. The case remains active.

The Unified Police Department confirmed a 14-year-old was arrested and was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on charges related to the fatal shooting incident.

On September 18 at 8:18 p.m., officials received reports of a traffic accident with injuries near Jackson Street and La Salle Drive in Midvale. Despite lifesaving measures at the scene, the individual involved in the incident was pronounced deceased.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the victim sustained a gunshot wound, prompting a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Nathan Snowball of West Valley City, Utah.

On September 19 at 11:00 p.m., Unified Police officers arrested a 14-year-old in Midvale in connection with the incident.

The case remains under active investigation.