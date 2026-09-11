Flyovers honoring 9/11 to appear over high school football games along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — A spectacular flyover over dozens of high school football games in northern Utah will pay tribute to the anniversary of Sept. 11.

Friday night's flyover is coordinated by the Utah Army National Guard, and will feature ten AH-64E Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment appearing across games from Ogden to Spanish Fork.

In all, the flyovers will appear over 29 games in just one night, and be conducted by 20 aircrew members flying five simultaneous routes.

"The event seeks to honor those lost on 9/11, recognize the sacrifice and resolve that followed, and reflect the spirit of national unity Americans felt following Sept. 11, 2001," the Utah Army National Guard said.

With all the games scheduled to kickoff at the same time, the flyovers will occur during a brief window from 6:41 p.m. to 6:59:30 p.m.

“Operation Friday Night Flights is more than an aviation training event," said Lt. Col. Robert Heightman, commander of the 1-211th Attack Battalion. "It is a statewide expression of remembrance — honoring 9/11 through unity, service, and precision — a reminder that 25 years later, we are still united in gratitude, resilience, and love of country.”

As the route is carefully planned, the battalion, known as the "Air Pirates," will maintain a fixed sequence and can't slow down or reorder the scheduled stops.