Horse virus outbreak prompts concern ahead of National Finals Rodeo

A virus linked to a major barrel-racing event in Texas sparked concerns among veterinarians and advocates ahead of the National Finals Rodeo.

The outbreak began at a barrel-racing event in Waco, Texas, where Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 or EHV-1 was discovered among 600 stalls. According to the U.S. Equestrian Federation, horses were euthanized and at least one died from the virus.

"Very concerning. Both for domestic horses and wild horses," said Linda Wallace of the Oregon Wild Horse Organization, a national advocacy group based in Oregon.

Karl Hoopes, a veterinarian and Equine Extension Specialist with Utah State University, warns the virus could easily go undetected in some horses.

"There are other horses that are testing positive that don't show clinical signs and they can be spreading it," Hoopes said.

Horse owners should watch for symptoms including nasal discharge, fever, coughing, or unusually low energy. More serious cases can lead to swelling in the legs, weakness in the hind limbs, and even urine dribbling, according to Hoopes.

The timing of the outbreak raised concern with the National Finals Rodeo. Hoopes emphasized the potential economic impact if the event were affected.

"I mean, just imagine if the NFR doesn't happen, how much of a big economic impact will that be to the city of Las Vegas, to the rodeo industry as a whole," Hoopes said.

Veterinarians strongly advise against traveling with any horse showing signs of illness.

"It's not worth getting your horse worse or exposing other horses," Hoopes said.

Both advocates and veterinarians say the best protection now is monitoring symptoms, isolating sick horses, and checking the Equine Disease Communication Center for updates.