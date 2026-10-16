Fugitive parolee shot, killed by police in Tooele County identified

ERDA, Utah — Officials have released the identity of the man shot and killed by police during a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash near Erda on Wednesday.

Justin Flanders, 41, was identified as the person who had an active felony warrant issued by the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

During that pursuit, Flander's vehicle sideswiped a semi-truck and rolled. Following the crash, police say he exited the vehicle and refused to comply with "multiple commands" issued by officers.

The report then states: "Mr. Flanders’ subsequent actions resulted in six officers discharging their firearms. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The incident remains under investigation.