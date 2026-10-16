‘Thinking about killing her’: Tooele man, 81, arrested for wife’s attempted murder

TOOELE, Utah — An 81-year-old man is jailed after his arrest in Tooele for the attempted murder of his wife.

Police say Donald Louis Arend was taken into custody after he called police on Wednesday and "stated he had killed his wife with a knife."

The woman, who is not identified in court documents, was found alive inside Arend's home. Investigators noted a red-handed knife was found next to the bed.

According to a police report, Arend admitted to the stabbing and told police "he had been thinking about killing her for about a week."

He was formally charged Thursday with one count of attempted criminal homicide, a first-degree felony. A judge ordered that Arend be held without bail.

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