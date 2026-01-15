Funeral services announced for teenage son who died unexpectedly after surviving murder-suicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Funeral services were announced for the teenager who died unexpectedly after surviving being shot by his dad in 2024.

Community members are invited to attend his funeral on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m.

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the immediate and infinite goodness of God. We have experienced an outpouring of generosity and love from people all over the world. We look forward to joining with others as we mourn Sha’s death, celebrate his life and the restoration of his sight, and that he is with his family once again. In honor of Sha, we invite everyone to live with kindness and humility, forgiving others and loving them unconditionally," read a statement by Sha Reh's extended family.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses here.

On Dec. 17, 2024, Sha Reh was found in the garage of his family's home and rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe brain injury. The bodies of his mother, brother and two sisters were also found inside the home, along with his father, whom police believe killed the victims and then himself. The shooting left Reh blind.