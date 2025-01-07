Teen shot by father in West Valley City murder-suicide to be released from hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The 17-year-old West Valley City boy shot by his father in what was called a murder-suicide that left five dead last month is set to be released from the hospital.

A photo shared by Granger High School showed Sha Reh surrounded by teachers as he recovers in a local hospital. The social media post said Reh is "recovering well and is soon to be released from the hospital."

Over a weekend in mid-December, police said Sha Reh's father, Dae Reh, shot five members of his family in their home before turning the gun on himself. Only Sha Reh survived and was originally hospitalized in critical condition with a severe brain injury.

Among those killed in the home were Sha Reh's mother, brother and two sisters. Police later found a small handgun under the body of Dae Reh inside the West Valley City home.

At the time of the incident, police said they were unable to talk to Sha Reh about what happened and what may have led his father to shoot his family. It's not known if the teen has yet to talk to police.

During the visit, teachers visited and presented him with a gift.

"We’re so glad to see him doing so well! Lots of Lancer Love for Sha!," the post said.

Sha Reh's parents had moved to the United States in search of a better life after fleeing their home country of Myanmar over 10 years ago. Family said the couple had achieved their goals after moving into their own home where the bodies were found.