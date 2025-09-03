Garage goes up in flames in Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon after a garage caught fire, threatening the homes beside it.

Capt. Chad Jepperson with the SLC Fire Department said they were called to 186 N. I Street around 2:30 p.m.

The detached garage in between homes was on fire, Jepperson said, and there was a car parked outside the garage that sustained some damage.

Jepperson said the crew of around 30 firefighters was able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

One civilian was treated at the scene and released after suffering a minor injury, which was not specified. No firefighters were hurt.

There were propane tanks in the garage, which began exploding at one point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The nearby homes sustained minor damage, but it was limited to the exterior, the captain said.