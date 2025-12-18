Jewish community gathered to celebrate menorah lighting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — On the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish community gathered together to celebrate Salt Lake City’s menorah lighting.

Some arrived still stricken with grief over what happened in Australia at the start of the holiday. So we wanted to sit down with some Jewish Utahns to hear from them about how they’re feeling amid this Festival of Lights.

Maya Skurnik tells us she moved here from Israel three years ago.

“Utah’s not exactly the first place that comes to mind when you think about Jewish community in America,” said Skurnik, who now works with the United Jewish Federation of Utah. “But that’s what makes it really special, I feel like.”

Dozens from this small but tight-knit group gathered in city hall Wednesday night. Jewish leaders stood side-by-side with Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Police Chief Brian Redd and other city officials - each guided by a light that burns brighter in the face of real-world darkness.

“In the story of Hanukkah, they didn’t try to kill us,” Skurnik said. “They tried to force us to assimilate. To make us lose our identity.”

“The perpetrators of that act the other day - they want to stop Judaism,” said Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Kol Ami. “What all of us here are doing is we are truly fulfilling the meaning of Hanukkah.”

After the horrific attack in Australia, Skurnik says they’re privileged to gather here publicly.

“The candle lighting - that’s what it’s all about,” she added. “It’s about the privilege and the ability to be Jewish, loud and proud.”

Jews of all ages said they’re grateful for the support of city leaders and fellow Utahns.

“I feel like it’s really safe here compared to anywhere else,” said Molly Baron.

Currently attending West High School, Baron is involved in the local BBYO chapter, described as “the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement.” She encourages others to join them in that movement.

“I think it’s really important to be a light in the darkness - and to show up for your community here in Utah and everywhere else,” said Molly Baron.

“If there are any Jewish people watching this, I hope they feel empowered to be visibly and proudly Jewish - everywhere,” Skurnik said. “Especially in Salt Lake City, where we can afford to be.”

As they stand in solidarity with fellow communities from around the world this holiday, local Jewish leaders say they are recommitted to ensuring the light of Hanukkah shines again this holiday.