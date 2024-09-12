Gone fishin'; Goldfish business continues to boom in Utah

RICHMOND, Utah — If you didn't know, the Goldfish business is booming in Utah as millions of the popular snack crackers are produced right here in the Beehive State, and things are only going to get busier.

On Thursday, the Campbell Soup Company capped off a $160 million expansion of the existing Goldfish cracker production facility in Richmond that has been making the tasty treats for decades.

"Across the entire Campbell’s Soup Company, our biggest brand is Goldfish, so the growth of the biggest brand means you need a lot more equipment and a lot more capacity," explained Chris Foley, president of the company's snack division.

The Richmond bakery now has increased capacity thanks to new production lines, a massive oven and increased warehouse space.

Before the expansion, the Richmond facility churned out 80 million pounds of Goldfish a year. Now it can produce about 120 million pounds.

"We have 450 people that work here, its a huge sense of pride," said plant manager A.J. Heiner. "We have been in operation for 50 years. To have this expansion this milestone year is that much more special."

Expansion also means more jobs, with Campbell planning to add 85 more positions in Richmond over the next three years. As the lone Goldfish bakery serving the U.S. from Texas to the Pacific Coast, company executives believe Richmond is primed for even more growth.



"Our commitment is to really reinforce our position in the community," Foley added, "and really, that's what this is."