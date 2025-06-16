'Unimaginable loss;' Fundraiser organized for fashion designer killed during Salt Lake City protest

SALT LAKE CITY — Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was a beloved figure in northern Utah, known for his fashion designs that brought him acclaim on national television and the wedding and prom dresses he created for those in the Beehive State.

Those who knew Ah Loo, affectionately known as Afa, are now in mourning after the 39-year-old was killed after being hit by a stray bullet while participating in what had been a peaceful protest march through the streets of Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Calling his death an "unimaginable loss," friends of Ah Loo and his wife, Laura, have organized a fundraiser to help raise money for the family he leaves behind, which includes a young daughter and son.

"Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with the nonprofit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity," the GoFundMe page shared.

Through the years, Ah Loo appeared several times on FOX 13's "The Place, including a visit to the station in January. His design acumen also brought him nationwide attention as a contestant on "Project Runway."

Ah Loo was accidentally shot Saturday night by a volunteer at the "No Kings" protest who was trying to apprehend a suspect who had allegedly pulled an AR-15 from his backpack. The suspect, Arturo Gamboa, was later taken into custody and was arrested on suspicion of murder despite not firing his weapon.

The shooting came at the completion of the downtown march that followed a protest earlier in the evening that drew over 10,000 people to Pioneer Park. Thousands of protesters gathered at "No Kings" events across the state on Saturday, with police reporting no disturbances or violence until the shooting in Salt Lake City.