Granite School District School Bus strikes student, in the hospital in fair condition

SALT LAKE CITY — A student was in the crosswalk when they were struck by a school bus Thursday morning. They were transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Police confirm at 7:15 a.m. a student was in the crosswalk near 900 East and 3900 South when they were struck by a Granite School District Bus. It's believed at this time that the student had the right of way.

The student was transported to the hospital in fair condition, the bus driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police and received a citation.

The identity of the student has not been confirmed by police at this time.

