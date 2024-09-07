Grantsville community hosts softball event to raise awareness, funding for childhood cancer

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remember that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in America.

One in every 260 kids in the U.S. will be diagnosed with only 4% of cancer research funding in the U.S. goes toward pediatric cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In response, a group of young women gathered today at the Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville to participate in the Wacky Warriors Charity Tournament, an event designed to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

Amongst the other 27 teams, the West Valley Outlaws softball team stood out from the rest of the teams in sheer volume of their cheers.

Cheering on his team is coach Ryan Perschon saying “Today, we're out playing softball. They got to stay disciplined. They got to listen to their coaches and have a good time,” Perschon said.

While the team won their games, it helps to have someone to win for.

For Erin Heaton, the tournament holds a deeply personal significance. Her son, Xander, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of seven and passed away after a 14-month battle.

“My sweet little boy, Zander, he was diagnosed at the age of seven, fought for 14 months, did everything we could… every river, nothing unturned, no rock unturned,” Heaton recalled.

In Xander’s memory, the Xander Outlaws were formed.

“We met the West Valley fast pitch Association three years ago, when actually we brought Xander home on hospice. But the last two years, I've come to every single game, been in the dugout. I try to keep my coaching at a minimum,” Heaton shared, adding with a smile. “But you want them to win?” I asked “I do want them to win. They're an amazing, amazing group of girls… I’m a Mama to three boys. They're all the daughters I've always wanted, never had.”

The tournament, organized by Becca Ingersoll, saw participation from 27 teams, each representing a child affected by cancer.

“Each team gets designated. We call them cancer cuties. So a child in Utah, a local child who has either fought cancer, is fighting cancer, or is a cancer angel,” Ingersoll explained.

The emotional impact of the event is significant for Ingersoll, who creates posters for each of the children.

“It's been so emotional for me as we make a poster for each of the cancer cuties, I get to meet the moms and the kids themselves as they check in and the girls that play have such good heart,” she said.

All funds raised from the tournament will go back to support children fighting cancer.

“Childhood cancer is sorely, sorely funded,” Heaton said, a sentiment echoed by Ingersoll, who added, “So we're really on a crusade to try to get that word out.”

As the Outlaws continue to cheer, Perschon sees a valuable lesson for his team. “It is great to teach the girls there’s more to life than softball. This is really eye-opening for them,” he said.

Heaton finds comfort in knowing her son is watching over the team. “They are battling on the field while kiddos are literally in the hospital battling for cancer,” she said.

For her and everyone involved, that’s what it’s all about. “It’s the family I didn’t know I needed,” Heaton concluded.

Organizers shared with us, “If anyone would like to learn more about our organization and/or collaborate with us, please check out our website at https://wackywarriors.org/"