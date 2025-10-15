Help is available in rural Utah for domestic violence victims

SALINA, Utah — A local nonprofit is trying to spread the word that even in more remote parts of the state, there is help available — and it's closer than you may think.

One in three women in Utah will experience some form of domestic violence over the course of their lives, and that number is higher than the national average. In central Utah, a local group is using Domestic Violence Awareness Month to step up their outreach efforts, tying purple ribbons on trees and across a number of main streets to let people know there are resources available, even when some may feel they are out of reach.

"It’s not something that’s talked about," said Heather Patterson, the sexual assault program coordinator for New Horizons Crisis Center in Richfield. "And that’s what we’re trying to get out there: that it’s okay to talk about. It’s not a private or personal issue; it’s a community and pubic health crisis."

"I know when I experienced this 15 years ago, I had no idea, and it took law enforcement telling me," Patterson continued. "I grew up within blocks of the shelter in our area and I had no idea. Just knowing that there’s help out there."

In small towns across the five-county area served by the New Horizons Crisis Center, Patterson is one of a number of advocates tying purple ribbons in visible spots, like where we met up in front of the Salina City Hall.

"If abuse happens once, it will happen again, and it does get worse over time," she warned, encouraging people to reach out if they ever feel threatened or in danger.

Patterson says advocates are available to go with victims to meet with law enforcement and to face abusers in court. They'll walk you through the process, and they even know how to keep it confidential.

"Everything that we offer through New Horizons Crisis Center is free and confidential, so we’re very aware of our confidentiality. A lot of times in our small towns, they have to continue to work with abusers, live with abusers," she said.

Salina City Police Chief Allan Taylor said they work closely with New Horizons and appreciate what they provide to their officers and victims of domestic violence.

"It’s an issue here in rural Utah just like it is everywhere else," he said.

Chief Taylor showed us what his officers have with them when they go out on calls in their community.

"Inside this packet, we have literature that helps the victim with everything they need, and it mainly comes from the New Horizons Crisis Center," Taylor said.

The packets are available in English and Spanish.

"New Horizons is a tremendous resource for us and for the victims. They’re able to — with a phone call — get the help they need," Taylor said.

He encourages victims to come forward and contact the crisis center before needing police intervention.

"Domestic violence is a problem. It’s really dangerous," Taylor said. "If they know of someone who needs help, or if they’re in trouble themselves, and they need help, they can always call the domestic violence hotline or New Horizons ... and they will jump right on it and they will help you out."

The chief said they'll often go through a lethality assessment with victims, which can open their eyes to just how grave a situation can be. Nearly half of all women murdered in the last decade were killed by a current or former intimate partner.

You can reach New Horizons by going to their Facebook page, their website at centralutahcrisisintervention.org, or calling 1-800-343-6302. They serve Sevier, Sanpete, Millard, Piute and Wayne counties.

They have outreach offices in the following locations in central Utah:

