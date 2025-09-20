Health officials confirm first measles case in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Health officials confirmed Cache County's first case of measles in an unvaccinated individual Friday.

The Bear River Health Department has identified two locations where public exposure to this measles case, one at Intermountain Budge Clinic in Logan from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 15, and another at a Chick-fil-A locations in Providence at 40 South Highway 165 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 11.

The health department said immediate action is being taken to contain the situation and are actively conducting contact tracing to notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Measles symptoms, which typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, can include:



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that starts on the face and spreads downward

Previously, Grand County officials confirmed their first measles case in an unvaccinated person under the age of 18.