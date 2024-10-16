Watch Now
Health Officials warn Tooele County residents to avoid outdoor activities due to air quality

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Tooele County Health Department is warning residents in the county to avoid physical activity outdoors due to poor air quality caused by a fire at the Tooele County landfill.

According to the health department, the fire at the landfill located at 2830 South Bauer Road is causing poor air quality in the surrounding areas. The smoke from the fire also could cause unsafe concentrations of particulates in the air.

Tooele City Fire says they are assisting the dump in the fight against the fire, which they say was plastic that caught fire and continues to burn. The warning was put out due to the fact that it is plastic burning in the fire.

Nobody has reported any injuries due to the fire.

Outdoor physical activities are advised to be avoided for all people but in particular those with respiratory ailments or who are sensitive to poor air quality. Schools have also been asked to not have recess outside during this time.

