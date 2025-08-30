Heavy fire restrictions lifted before Labor Day weekend, what to know before recreating 

SALT LAKE CITY — Stage two fire restrictions have been lifted after Utah saw heavy rains this past week, but stage one restrictions remain in place.

Matthew Fink, Public Affairs Specialist for Zion National Park, said the difference between the two is the ability to start campfires.

“They are able to start campfires within enclosed grills, if you want to grill out, or you can do it within a fire ring. That restriction was in place under stage two restrictions, you could not do that. So, you can do that this weekend,” Fink said.

Kelly Wickens, Prevention & Communications Specialist for Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said if you want to make a campfire there are rules you must follow.

“There's still no open fire, so don't go build your own ring and or have fires of that kind. But if you're in an established facility, these include improved campgrounds, day use areas on public lands, or if at home, you have a permanently constructed fire pit and you have pressurized running water, then you may have campfire but only in those conditions,” Wickens said.

Fink said residents still need to be responsible, considering 85% of fires are started by humans.

“When you're starting a fire, never leave it unattended, keep it small,” Fink said, "A lot of wildfires are caused by vehicles, so dragging a chain that creates sparks which then ignites dry vegetation by the roadway, also parking in tall grass is a factor, and maybe not even maintaining your vehicle.”

Wickens said vehicle starts have been one of the main causes of wildfires especially this year, and that with things still drying out, Utah is not in the clear just yet.

“Most of our wildfires in Utah are vehicle starts, and that's one of our main causes especially for this year,” Wickens said, "When we lift restrictions, I think people sometimes get a little relaxed, and I'm asking that we don't do that this time. I foresee fire season to keep going, probably into October.”

For more information on fire restrictions, visit their link here.