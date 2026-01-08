2 dead, 8 people shot after shooting at Salt Lake City church funeral

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed and eight injured after a shooting at a funeral outside a Salt Lake City church on Wednesday night.

Of the eight injured, three are in critical condition, police said.

Watch LIVE below as a heavy police presence is seen near the shooting scene on Redwood Road:

No suspects are in custody following the incident at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 North Redwood Road.



Redwood Road remains closed in the vicinity of the church, with police urging people to stay away from the area.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news breaking news story.