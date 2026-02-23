South Weber toddler fighting for his life after cold turns into open-heart surgery

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — What started as a simple runny nose last weekend quickly turned into what no parent ever expects.

Just one week before his third birthday, Jace Patrick was excited about an upcoming family trip to Disneyland. His mom, Kelsie Garrett of South Weber, says their current journey began with minor symptoms.

“He started out with just a little sniffle and a clear runny nose,” Garrett said.

The family had a trip planned to Anaheim.

“We had a trip booked to Disneyland, so yes, we were hoping to not take an air ride here, but more to California,” she said.

Instead, they found themselves rushing to the emergency room.

Garrett said Saturday night seemed normal. But by Sunday morning, something felt different.

“We decided to take him to the ER, and one thing led to another, and he stopped breathing," she said.

Within hours, their world changed.

“We went from taking him to the ER to in the ambulance to McKay-Dee to LifeFlight to Primary Children’s, to pneumonia, to open-heart surgery, and now on full life support — and that was all like a 24-hour period," Garrett said.

Jace tested positive for RSV, Influenza A and strep — a dangerous combination that attacked his heart. He is now at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a form of life support that allows his heart and lungs to rest and heal.

His chest remains open as doctors monitor his progress. He has shown improvement, but he is not out of the woods. His mom, though, expressed gratitude for where they are after some really dark moments.

“They told us that it was likely he wouldn’t make it through the night… so we had to pump our guy up for the surgery as well as say goodbye in case we didn’t see him again," she said.

But Jace pulled through.

Garrett describes her youngest of three as a rambunctious, tough-as-nails toddler.

“He’s one of the sickest kids that have come through. But he’s just fighting. We know that Jace is a strong one. He’s a stubborn dude. So he’s staying in the fight," she said.

In the middle of unimaginable fear, Garrett says the outpouring of community support has carried them.

“Everybody’s just rallying together, people we don’t even know. 'We’re praying for you and this little babe.' I’m just so incredibly grateful," she said.

The family has been sharing updates on social media. Garrett says she's been so humbled by all the positive comments she gets on her Instagram page, where she has shared their story. Family members set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

But as Jace’s third birthday approaches, Garrett says she’s not asking for presents. She’s asking for prayers — something she believes can make a difference.

“It’s helped tremendously. We can feel it. It’s palpable. We’re grateful for it. We’re just hoping that our little guy pulls through and we can get out of here," she said.

For now, the family remains by Jace’s side in the ICU, hopeful that his situation only continues to improve.