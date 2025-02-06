Heavy traffic greets Hill Air Force Base employees on deadline to return to in-person work

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Lines of traffic were seen outside Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah early Thursday as the deadline hit for all employees to return to full-time in-person work.

Vehicles were seen lined up in both directions along 3000 North in Layton as employees inched their way towards the base's south entrance.

Officials said that while there is always a high amount of traffic during peak hours, they did have extra staff in place Thursday to check the identification of people entering the base.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding all federal workers return to the office on a full-time basis. Thursday was the deadline for employees to return to the base.

One concern among those returning to in-person status was where they would actually work.

"For those personnel who do not currently have an assigned workspace due to previous full-time or regular/recurring telework agreements, leadership is working to provide workspace for their return to full-time in-person work as well on Feb. 6," the base said in an email to employees.

Following early morning backups, traffic appeared to flow smoothly just before 9:30 a.m.