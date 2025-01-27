Heber City car dealership employee allegedly steals car and crashes

HEBER CITY, Utah — An employee of a Heber City car dealership is now facing charges after he allegedly took a car after hours and ended up crashing it causing more than $30,000 in damages. Jonathan Lee Croft, 38, now faces several charges including burglary, theft, and driving under the influence.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, investigators were first alerted to the theft of the vehicle on January 15. The car dealership's general manager told detectives that an employee, identified as Croft, had taken a set of keys to a vehicle after hours. Croft is accused of later crashing the vehicle causing more than $30,000 in damages.

Investigators wrote that they found evidence showing Croft had entered the dealership after hours and taken the vehicle. Croft is also seen leaving the lot with the vehicle moments before returning and speaking with someone else in the vehicle.

Croft allegedly told the service manager of the dealership to inform him of damages done to the vehicle. When confronted by the service and general managers, Croft allegedly told them he had taken the vehicle in duties of his employment.

Police spoke with a woman who was involved in the incident, and could be seen speaking with Croft when he returned the vehicle, and she told police that she wasn't aware the vehicle was stolen and thought it was common practice for employees to drive the vehicles. The woman also told police that she had driven the vehicle but wasn't the one driving during the crash that caused the damage.

On January 25, 2025, police were called to the dealership again after Croft allegedly came into the business. The general manager told police that Croft was acting intoxicated. The general manager also stated that he asked Croft if he was going to pay for the damages to the vehicle which allegedly upset him.

Croft allegedly took off his jacket and wanted to fight the dealership's general manager. Croft then, according to the witnesses, threatened the general manager before leaving.

Later that day, officers located Croft in the parking lot of a mechanic shop. When officers approached the vehicle they said Croft was in the driver's seat slumped over and unconscious.

After waking Croft up and attempting the ask him about the incident at the dealership, police say Croft attempted to leave the scene and refused to leave his vehicle. Officers report that Croft had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and his face was flushed red.

Officers removed Croft from the vehicle and arrested him. During a search of his vehicle police say they found two open containers of vodka and a handgun with two loaded magazines. Croft has a previous criminal history and isn't allowed to have the firearm.

Jonathan Croft was arrested and now faces charges of driving under the influence (2nd offense in 10 years), open containers in a vehicle, burglary, theft, property damages greater than $5,000, disorderly conduct after being asked to cease, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence, retaliation against a witness, victim, or informant, interfering with a peace officer, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.