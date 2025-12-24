Heber City community stepping up to support coach battling ALS

The Dettman family in Heber City is celebrating the holidays a little different this year.

People in the community may know Patrick Dettman as one of the football coaches at Wasatch High School or you may recognize his wife and four kids from all the activities they’ve been involved in over the past 17 years.

In August, Patrick Dettman was diagnosed with ALS. Over the past few months, his family and friends said his illness has progressed.

“We went from him taking a step into my truck to go to a football game, to us pushing on his rear end to get him into the truck,” Derik Bringhurst, Patrick's friend and head coach of Wasatch High School Football said. “To us buying a latter that he only got to use once.”

He’s currently using an electric wheelchair, but he doesn’t have a mobility van to get around easily. His family friend Casey Lewis reached out to his local dealership, Mountainland Auto Sales, for help in finding one.

“Between the football team and the lacrosse team at the [Wasatch] High School we kind of just got going with it. That’s where we are now,” Lewis said.

“Pat’s a big guy with a big heart and he needs a big van to haul him around and let him do what he does. This is going to be the right tool for that,” Shane Clegg, owner of Mountainland Auto Sales said. “When we came across the van, I pulled the trigger and we bought it. It’s on the way.”

The van costs about $82,000, and they’re asking for the community’s help. Mountainland Auto helped purchase the van and put the money up front. They’ve set up a Gofundme Page for anyone wanting to donate.

They said the mobility van will help them get to doctors' appointments in Salt Lake City easily, as well as enjoy everyday things, like going to see the holiday lights.

Although it’s been hard on their family, they said they’re looking at all the positives, especially during this time of year.

“For me, it’s going back to basics, going back to love and gratitude,” Patrick Dettman said. "Being able to enjoy the small things and the blessings that I have."

It’s less about the presents under the tree and more about the quality time they can spend together.

“This isn’t all sadness,” Patrick’s daughter, Allison Dettman said. "We cry a lot, but we have to think that there is so much happiness in this. Like my dad said, we say I love you so much more, we hug each other more and we mean it.”

While Patrick may not be on the sidelines of the football field or out fishing with his buddies, he said this Christmas he still has so much to smile about and be grateful for.