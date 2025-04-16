Here's how tariffs will impact some local businesses, like this deli

SALT LAKE CITY — A local business is warning customers to start expecting possible price increases in the next 30-90 days.

Matt Caputo at Caputo’s Market and Deli said those increases could be up to 10 percent, depending on what tariffs look like with the country of origin of the product.

"Ever since the tariffs have become a reality, it's absolute chaos and insanity,” said Caputo, the CEO, whose dad started the company in 1997. "It’s a big part of who we are."

The store sources artisan meats, cheeses, chocolates, sauces and more products from across the country and the world. With President Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on imports and then pausing them, Caputo said this process has “felt like a rollercoaster ride.”

They source products from more than 200 suppliers in 60 countries — including Canada, Mexico, Portugal, France, Vietnam and more. They also own a distribution company, helping foreign foods reach American consumers. But their concerns are not just for international producers, but for local ones too.

"Now, the scariest part of this is that because of the tariffs, products that are made in the United States might actually go up more than imports,” explained Caputo. “Take for example a European chocolate bar now has a 10 percent tariff. Well, an American chocolate maker also has a 10 percent tariff on the cacao they import because you can’t produce cacao in America, but on top of that, guess where their packaging comes from?”

While the goal of the tariffs is to bring more manufacturing to America, Caputo said it's important to support culture and small businesses around the world.

"Regardless of where you fall on the politics of this, just remember that there are real people behind these products; these aren’t just pieces on a chessboard,” said Caputo.